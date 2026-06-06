India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, One-Off Test 2026

Cricket enthusiasts globally are gearing up for a significant red-ball encounter as India takes on Afghanistan in a standalone Test match, commencing on Friday, June 6, 2026. This historic fixture marks only the second Test played between these two nations. It promises intense competition as Afghanistan looks to showcase its growing prowess in the longest format of the game against a formidable Indian side. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, which is set to host its first-ever Test match. IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026 Preview: Key Battles, Head to Head And All You Need To Know.

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will be keen to assert dominance on home soil. This match serves as India's first Test assignment of 2026, following a 2-0 home series defeat against South Africa last November. Key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, fresh from impressive IPL 2026 campaigns, are expected to play crucial roles. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who debuted in Tests against India in 2018, have made considerable strides, recording four Test victories since then and bringing a more experienced squad to this challenge.

India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Dates June 6 - June 10, 2026 Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh Start Time IST 9:30 AM (Indian Standard Time) Daily Start Time AFG 8:30 AM (Afghanistan Time) Daily

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test 2026 Live

Fans worldwide can follow the action through various broadcasters and streaming platforms. Here's a breakdown by region:

India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For those preferring to stream, JioHotstar will provide live coverage via its app and website, requiring a subscription. Mullanpur, New Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.

Afghanistan

Cricket fans in Afghanistan can tune into Ariana Television Network (ATN) and RTA Sports for live television broadcasts. Live streaming options include RTA Live / ATN Digital Platforms.

Other Regions

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) United States Willow TV Willow TV App, Sling TV United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Kayo Sports Pakistan PTV Sports / Ten Sports Tapmad, Tamasha Middle East / UAE CricLife / Etisalat StarzPlay Cricket Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World N/A FanCode (select regions)

India and Afghanistan have met only once in Test cricket previously. That encounter, Afghanistan's debut Test in June 2018 in Bengaluru, saw India secure a comprehensive victory by an innings and 262 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).