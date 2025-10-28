Mumbai, October 28: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has expressed strong confidence in all-rounder Shivam Dube's bowling abilities, commending his preparation, clarity of thought, and adaptability to Australian conditions ahead of the upcoming T20I series. Speaking ahead of the series opener, Suryakumar said that Dube has been working hard on his bowling and possesses a clear understanding of how to perform in varied conditions. IND vs AUS 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s India Look To Bounce Back Against Australia in T20Is.

"He knows what the conditions are and how to bowl here. But he has been working really hard on his bowling. I showed him so much confidence that I made him bowl twice in the final of the Asia Cup because I knew it. I have played with him for 8-10 years. So I knew how good he was," Suryakumar said.

The Indian skipper further credited Dube's success to his disciplined preparation and clear mindset, which have helped him evolve into a dependable all-rounder.

"If your preparation is good, if you are practising well, if you have no doubt in your mind, then I think you are very clear with your plans and he is very clear with his plans," he added.

Dube made a strong impression with the ball in the 2025 Asia Cup, particularly in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, where he broke the crucial partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, finishing with 2/33 in four overs. In the tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates, he picked up 3/4 in two overs, ending the competition with a total of five wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Other Team India Stars Train in Canberra Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Overall, in his 41 T20I appearances, Dube has scalped 18 wickets, proving his value as a reliable all-round option for the Indian side. Suryakumar believes Dube's confidence will only grow with more opportunities against top opposition.

"If we get an opportunity tomorrow, then why not? It's a good team. If you bowl against a good team, then your confidence will increase," he said.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).