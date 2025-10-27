Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and other Team India stars trained hard in Canberra ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 on October 27. India's T20I squad arrived in Australia a little while ago and has hit the ground running, having their first practice session Down Under as they prepare to take on Australia in what is expected to be a fascinating IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has been in red-hot form in the shortest format of the game, having won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten and will look to replicate just that against Australia, who had earlier won the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series 2-1. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on October 29. India vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Team India Players Train Hard Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025

A powerhouse unit! #TeamIndia's T20 squad arrive for their first practice session in Canberra! 🏟 Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson & Abhishek Sharma looked very much in rhythm ahead of their T20I series against Australia. #AUSvIND 👉 1st T20I | WED, 29th OCT |… pic.twitter.com/lGto815R6y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2025

Pics From Team India's Training Session

More Pics

