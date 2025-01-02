The India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which starts on January 3. India are currently trailing BGT 2024-25 by 1-2 and will need to win the final Test if they want to retain the trophy, and also remain alive in the ICC WTC 2023-25 Race. India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Playing XI for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Must Win Match in Sydney.

However, apart from players, another factor that has resulted in the current scoreline is the weather conditions. Rain managed to play spoilsport in Brisbane, forcing the match to end in a draw and on other occasions, interrupted play again and again. Fans can check the weather forecast for New Year's Test between India and Australia below.

Sydney Weather Updates Live

The weather forecast for Sydney is a mixed bag, where Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 is expected to see overcast conditions in the first half of the day, the second half will witness the sun play hide-and-seek with the clouds. All the remaining four days of the Test are unlikely to witness thunderstorms but could have a few showers in between. Rift Within Team India? Senior Indian National Cricket Team Member Attempting To Be Interim Skipper Under Regular Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025: Report.

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The track at SCG is the most Asian-like pitch in Australia, which starts from being batting-friendly and as days pass by slowly develops into a spinning one. Batting is fairly easy once the batters get their eye in, while pacers will need to put their back into each delivery to get the better of a batsman.

