The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is becoming a nightmare for the Indian national cricket team. After two defeats in the last three Tests, rumours of a rift have arisen, with skipper Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny. News doing the rounds is how a senior India member is undermining Sharma, and attempting to be a de facto leader. Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal Spotted Ringing In New Year 2025 on Sydney Streets (Watch Video).

As per the Indian Express, the Indian dressing room is chaotic, even more so after the Melbourne loss, when head coach Gautam Gambhir brutally assessed players' subpar performances. The report suggests that a senior member of the squad is trying to become an interim captain and is representing himself as 'Mr Fix-It' while being of the opinion that a younger lot of players are not ready to take on the leadership role yet. ‘Thank You….’ Rohit Sharma Shares Goodbye 2024 Instagram Reel Amid Retirement Rumours (Watch Video).

Sharma has not only been criticized for his poor batsmanship in the ongoing BGT 2024-25, but his captaincy on the field is also lacking. The Indian captained missed the first Test at Perth, which under stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won, and took a 1-0 lead, after which India's showing went from bad to worse, and now trails the BGT 2024-25 1-2, with fifth and final match remaining.

The fifth IND vs AUS 2024-25 Test will commence on January 3 in Sydney. Meanwhile, rumours about Sharma announcing Test retirement after the SCG match is also doing the rounds.

