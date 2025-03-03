What will India's playing XI against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final look like? The India national cricket team's resounding victory over New Zealand, one where a four-pronged spin attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy played a crucial role, has left the team management with a selection headache as they prepare for the high-intensity clash against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals. India had just four overs of pace bowling against New Zealand and it will be interesting to see what bowling combination Rohit Sharma and his team go with come the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of CT Cricket Tournament.

India is the only team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to have won all their matches so far. South Africa too won all the matches they played with one of them being washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi. India and Australia will meet for the first time in an ICC ODI event since the 2023 World Cup final where a Travis Head special had broken the hearts of millions of Indian cricket team fans all around the globe. Let us take a look at how India's playing XI might look like against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Top-Order: Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will continue to be India's top-order in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma's quickfire starts often see the team make the most of the powerplay while allowing others to settle down. While both Shubman Gil and Virat Kohli have been amongst the runs, Rohit Sharma is due for a big score and the 'Hitman' will aim at bringing his best against Australia. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Mental Battle With Old Dubai Memories, Approach to ODI Bowling Following Five-Wicket Haul Against New Zealand.

Middle-Order: Shreyas Iyer showed just why he was so crucial for India's middle-order with a solid 79 against New Zealand. On a track where batting was difficult and with wickets having fallen at the other end, the right-hander showed immense maturity to stitch a partnership with Axar Patel and ensure that there wasn't any collapse. Axar Patel at number five seems to have worked out fine. KL Rahul, at number six, looked good during his stay at the crease and he will hope to make it big if an opportunity arises against Australia.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel continue to show why they are so crucial for the team's success and this all-rounder troika will feature against Australia as well. It was Hardik Pandya's gritty 45 that helped India post a fighting score on the board after New Zealand bowlers gained a grip on the first innings.

Bowlers: Now this is what fans would be on the lookout for, the most. The ploy of playing four spinners which came as a result of Varun Chakaravarthy replacing Harshit Rana in India's playing XI worked wonders for the India national cricket team against New Zealand. With the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final set to be played on similar pitches, will India field an unchanged playing XI? The chances of that happening are pretty high especially with the dominance shown by the Indian spinners in Dubai against New Zealand. In all likelihood, India will have a spin-heavy pace attack in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

India's Likely XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy

