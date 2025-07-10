Mumbai, July 10: India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10 at Lord’s. With the series tied 1-1, here we will take a look at players to watch out for in this clash.

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X @VVSLaxman281)

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form in the ongoing England tour. He has slammed three centuries, including a double hundred in the second test. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Team India’s Selection Calls, Backs Sai Sudharsan for Number Three Role.

2. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant slammed centuries in both innings of the first test, followed by a half-century in the second test.

3. Akash Deep

Akash Deep wicket celebration with KL Rahul (Photo: X/@BCCI)

Akash Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing performance, etching his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Number no.1 test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored fifties in both innings of the second test. He slammed 89 in the first innings, followed by 69 in the second innings, although he only managed to grab a wicket in the match. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: England Captain Ben Stokes Shrugs Off Past Glory, Eyes Big Score Against India at Lord’s.

5. Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Jamie Smith produced a sensational performance with the bat in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, crafting a remarkable 272-run aggregate across both innings, now the highest ever by an England wicketkeeper in Test history.