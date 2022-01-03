With a series win in sight, India would be heading to Johannesburg, a venue which has favoured them historically, to take on South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series on January 3. The match would be played at the Wanderers Stadium and is set to start from 1:30 pm onwards. India won the first match in Centurion comprehensively by 113 runs and would aim to repeat a similar sort of dominant performance in Johannesburg as well. We will bring you live commentary and updates from the IND vs SA 2nd Test. Rahul Dravid Praises Virat Kohli for Keeping Team Morale High Despite Lot of ‘Noise’, Backs Him To Score Big Ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021–22

The pace bowling attack of the Indian team has been one of the most impressive units in international cricket in the past year and they showed what they are capable of, bowling out South Africa twice under 200. India would fret a little over the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom have been in poor form for a while now and need to score some big runs to ease the pressure. Captain Kohli as well, needs to be careful while playing deliveries outside the off-stump, something that, time and again, has led to his dismissal.

South Africa on the other hand, would want the team's batting to revolve aroud skipper Dean Elgar, who looks to be in decent form. Elgar is perhaps one of the most experienced batters in the side and he would be keen on having the others support him in their quest to level the series. It would also be interesting to see who they pick to replace Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket after the defeat in Centurion.

India would nonetheless be favourites to secure another win while South Africa would eye a comeback.