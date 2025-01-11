IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: India Women’s National Cricket Team take on Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team in the second match of the three-game One-Day International (ODI) series. The IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 match takes place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 12, Sunday. The IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 match has a start time of 11:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025. IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Ireland Women Cricket Match in Rajkot.

After having won the series opener, India Women will look to seal the deal in this fixture. The Women in Blue won the first ODI by six wickets as they chased down a target of 239 as Pratika Rawal scored 89. Meanwhile, in the IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from India Women’s National Cricket Team and four from the Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian After Mithali Raj to Complete 4000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025.

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (IND-W).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Gaby Lewis (IRE-W), Tejal Hasabnis (IND-W) and Harleen Deol (IND-W).

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Pritika Rawal (IND-W), Laura Delany (IRE-W).

Bowlers: Aimee Maguire (IRE-W), Titas Sadhu (IND-W) and Priya Mishra (IND-W).

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal (vc).

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Gaby Lewis (IRE-W), Tejal Hasabnis (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Laura Delany (IRE-W), Aimee Maguire (IRE-W), Titas Sadhu (IND-W) and Priya Mishra (IND-W).

