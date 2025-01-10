Veteran India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana achieved a significant milestone in her international career during the first ODI against the Ireland women's national cricket team in Rajkot on Friday. The stylish left-handed batter became the second Indian batter after legendary Mithali Raj to complete 4000 runs in ODI cricket. Legendary cricketer Mithali Raj has amassed 7805 runs in 235 ODIs at an astounding average of 50.68, including seven centuries and 64 half-centuries. Mithali is also the leading run-getter for her nation in ODIs. Mandhana achieved this glorious feat after smashing 41 runs off 29 deliveries, including six fours and one maximum while chasing 239 runs against Ireland women in the first ODI. Indian women secured a dominant six-victory and took 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. India Women Beat Ireland Women by Six Wickets in IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025; Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis’ Knocks Guide Hosts to Dominant Victory, Women in Blue Lead Series 1-0.

Smriti Mandhana Achieves Another Feat in Her International Career

