The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule: After days of some intense and thrilling cricket, we are down to these four teams--India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, who will now feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals. Interestingly, these four teams had made it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup that took place in India two years ago, which goes on to show how consistent they have been in the format. Meanwhile, scroll below to take a look at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals schedule. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa Top Group B, Enter Semi-Finals With Emphatic Victory Over England.

Pakistan had entered the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as defending champions after losing two Group A matches while one was washed out due to rain. Alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan were unable to make it past the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. England is the only team in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to finish their campaign without a single point to their name after having lost all three Group B matches. Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Get Updated List of Batters Standings With Highest Run-Scorers in CT Cricket Tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule

Date Match Venue Time March 4 India vs Australia Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM March 5 New Zealand vs South Africa Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final is scheduled to be played on March 9. However, the venue is yet to be confirmed. If India qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, the clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In a scenario where India do not make it to the final, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 summit clash will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

