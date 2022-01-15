India U19 open their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign as they face South Africa U19. The Yash Dhull-led side are placed in Group B with Uganda U19 and Ireland U19 as the other two teams. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs SA U19 CWC 2022 match live streaming online and TV telecast details then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out IND U19 vs SA U19 match live streaming and TV telecast details. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 cricket match takes place at the Providence Stadium or Guyana National Stadium in Providence. South Africa is the only major challenge for India U19 in the group stage and the Boys in Blue will be looking to get past it early. The IND vs SA U19 match has a start time of 06:30 PM as per IST.

IND vs SA U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select group stage matches and it is no surprise that India vs South Africa U19 match will be available on TV. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of IND vs SA U19 cricket match. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

IND vs SA U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as official broadcaster, the India vs South Africa U19 live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform. However, fans will have to buy subscription to enjoy the services.

