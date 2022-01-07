ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 gets underway in West Indies. The ICC U19 CWC 2022 begins on January, 14, 2022. This is the 14th edition of the tournament. The U19 World Cup provides budding cricketers a platform to excel. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Mustafizur Rahman and other current international stars represented their countries in the U19 World Cup as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule, then your search ends. You can also download ICC U19 CWC 2022 schedule in PDF format here, for full time table with venue details scroll down. India Announce Squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 (Check Team).

The U19 CWC 2022 matches will take place across Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 16 teams will take part in the U19 CWC 2022. Defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, debutants Uganda, India, South Africa, Ireland, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland will complete in the tournament. New Zealand will not take part in the tournament after having withdrawn due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions on their return home.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

Group B - India, South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

Group C - Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Group D - West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Scotland.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

Date & Time Match Venue
14 Jan, 7:30 PM West Indies vs Australia Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Sri Lanka vs Scotland Everest Cricket Club, Guyana
15 Jan, 7:30 PM Canada vs the United Arab Emirates Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
India vs South Africa Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Ireland vs Uganda Everest Cricket Club, Guyana
Pakistan vs Papua New Guinea Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
16 Jan, 7:30 PM Bangladesh vs England Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
17 Jan, 7:30 PM West Indies vs Scotland Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
Australia vs Sri Lanka Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
18 Jan, 7:30 PM England vs Canada Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
South Africa vs Uganda Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
19 Jan, 7:30 PM Australia vs Scotland Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
India vs Ireland Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
20 Jan, 7:30 PM England vs the United Arab Emirates Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
Bangladesh vs Canada Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
21 Jan, 7:30 PM West Indies vs Sri Lanka Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
South Africa vs Ireland Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
22 Jan, 7:30 PM Bangladesh vs UAE Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
India vs Uganda Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Super League and Plate Matches
25 Jan, 7:30 PM PQF1

A3 vs B4

 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
PQF2

B3 vs A4

 Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
26 Jan, 7:30 PM PQF3

C3 vs D4

 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
PQF4

D3 vs C4

 Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
SLQF1

A1 vs B2

 Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
27 Jan, 7:30 PM SLQF4

D1 vs C2

 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
28 Jan, 7:30 PM SLQF3

C1 vs D2

 Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
PSF1 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
PPOSF1 Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
29 Jan, 7:30 PM PSF2 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
PPOSF2 Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
SLQF2 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
30 Jan, 7:30 PM Loser SLQF2 vs Loser SLQF3 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
15th/16th playoff Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
13th/14th playoff Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
31 Jan, 7:30 PM Loser SLQF1 vs Loser SLQF4 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
11/12th playoff Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
Plate Final Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
1 Feb, 7:30 PM Semi-final 1 Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
2 Feb, 7:30 PM Semi-final 2 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
3 Feb, 7:30 PM 7th/8th playoff Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
5th/6th playoff Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
4 Feb, 7:30 PM 3rd/4th playoff Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
5 Feb, 7:30 PM Final Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Ahead of the tournament proper there will be 16 warm-up matches taking place between 9 and 12 January in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana. West Indies have won the title once in 2016, with India being crowned champions four times, Australia three times, Pakistan twice while England, South Africa and Bangladesh have won it once each.

