ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 gets underway in West Indies. The ICC U19 CWC 2022 begins on January, 14, 2022. This is the 14th edition of the tournament. The U19 World Cup provides budding cricketers a platform to excel. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Mustafizur Rahman and other current international stars represented their countries in the U19 World Cup as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule, then your search ends. You can also download ICC U19 CWC 2022 schedule in PDF format here, for full time table with venue details scroll down. India Announce Squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 (Check Team).

The U19 CWC 2022 matches will take place across Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 16 teams will take part in the U19 CWC 2022. Defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, debutants Uganda, India, South Africa, Ireland, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland will complete in the tournament. New Zealand will not take part in the tournament after having withdrawn due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions on their return home.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

Group B - India, South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

Group C - Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Group D - West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Scotland.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

Date & Time Match Venue 14 Jan, 7:30 PM West Indies vs Australia Guyana National Stadium, Guyana Sri Lanka vs Scotland Everest Cricket Club, Guyana 15 Jan, 7:30 PM Canada vs the United Arab Emirates Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis India vs South Africa Guyana National Stadium, Guyana Ireland vs Uganda Everest Cricket Club, Guyana Pakistan vs Papua New Guinea Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 16 Jan, 7:30 PM Bangladesh vs England Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago 17 Jan, 7:30 PM West Indies vs Scotland Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis Australia vs Sri Lanka Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis 18 Jan, 7:30 PM England vs Canada Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis South Africa vs Uganda Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago 19 Jan, 7:30 PM Australia vs Scotland Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis India vs Ireland Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 20 Jan, 7:30 PM England vs the United Arab Emirates Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis Bangladesh vs Canada Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis Pakistan vs Afghanistan Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago 21 Jan, 7:30 PM West Indies vs Sri Lanka Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis South Africa vs Ireland Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 22 Jan, 7:30 PM Bangladesh vs UAE Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis India vs Uganda Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago Super League and Plate Matches 25 Jan, 7:30 PM PQF1 A3 vs B4 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago PQF2 B3 vs A4 Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 26 Jan, 7:30 PM PQF3 C3 vs D4 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago PQF4 D3 vs C4 Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago SLQF1 A1 vs B2 Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 27 Jan, 7:30 PM SLQF4 D1 vs C2 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 28 Jan, 7:30 PM SLQF3 C1 vs D2 Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda PSF1 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago PPOSF1 Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago 29 Jan, 7:30 PM PSF2 Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago PPOSF2 Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago SLQF2 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 30 Jan, 7:30 PM Loser SLQF2 vs Loser SLQF3 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 15th/16th playoff Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 13th/14th playoff Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago 31 Jan, 7:30 PM Loser SLQF1 vs Loser SLQF4 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 11/12th playoff Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago Plate Final Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 1 Feb, 7:30 PM Semi-final 1 Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 2 Feb, 7:30 PM Semi-final 2 Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 3 Feb, 7:30 PM 7th/8th playoff Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 5th/6th playoff Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 4 Feb, 7:30 PM 3rd/4th playoff Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda 5 Feb, 7:30 PM Final Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Ahead of the tournament proper there will be 16 warm-up matches taking place between 9 and 12 January in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana. West Indies have won the title once in 2016, with India being crowned champions four times, Australia three times, Pakistan twice while England, South Africa and Bangladesh have won it once each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2022 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).