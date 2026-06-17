India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 2nd ODI 2026

Cricket enthusiasts across India are gearing up for a thrilling encounter as India takes on Afghanistan in the second One Day International of their bilateral series today, June 17, 2026. This crucial match, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, making this a do-or-die game for Afghanistan to keep their series hopes alive. You can follow India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here.

India vs Afghanistan Match Details

The 2nd ODI is part of Afghanistan's historic first bilateral tour of India, featuring one Test and three ODIs. The series opener, a rain-affected 25-over contest in Dharamshala, saw India comfortably chase down Afghanistan's target of 194 runs with seven wickets in hand. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a superb 84 not out, while debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar impressed with three wickets each. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Series Status: India leads the 3-match ODI series 1-0

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online

For fans in India, comprehensive live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be available across television and digital platforms.

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar app and website

The Star Sports Network is the official television broadcaster for the entire series, bringing the match live to millions of homes. For those preferring to watch on the go, live streaming will be accessible through the JioHitstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan Team News and Head-to-Head

India, captained by Shubman Gill, will be looking to seal the series in Lucknow. Key players like Rohit Sharma are part of the ODI squad, although Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are currently sidelined due to injuries, and Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for workload management. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a return to the ODI setup as a replacement for Kohli. Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, will be eager to bounce back, with star spinner Rashid Khan rejoining the squad for the ODI format.

As India aims to clinch the series with a dominant performance, Afghanistan will be fighting to keep their hopes alive. The Ekana Cricket Stadium promises an exciting contest as both teams vie for supremacy in this significant bilateral series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).