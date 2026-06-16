Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to host a crucial encounter as India and Afghanistan lock horns in the second One Day International (ODI) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. With India leading the series 1-0 after a dominant victory in the opener, all eyes will be on the weather as the city experiences its typical hot and humid June conditions, coupled with a minimal chance of rain impacting play. Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Indian Men's Cricketer To Play One-Day International, Achieves Record During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Lucknow Weather for June 17

The forecast for June 17, 2026, indicates scorching heat with zero chance of rain delaying play. Temperatures are expected to peak around 40°C (104°F) by mid-afternoon, with a "Feels Like" temperature potentially reaching a grueling 45°C (113°F) due to high humidity. The maximum temperature for the day is projected at 44.3°C (111.7°F) with a minimum of 35.9°C (96.6°F), and a 1% probability of rain.

General weather patterns for Lucknow in June suggest that high temperatures are a significant factor throughout the month. AccuWeather's monthly forecast indicates daily high temperatures ranging from 94°F (34°C) to 109°F (43°C), with overnight lows between 80°F (27°C) and 88°F (31°C). Historically, June in Lucknow experiences an average of 3 to 8 rainy days. However, for the match day itself, teams and fans can expect clear skies and intense heat without significant rain interruptions. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian To Complete 16,000 International Runs as Opener, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Lucknow Weather Live

India's Dominance and Series Context

India enters the second ODI on the back of a resounding seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first ODI on June 13. The match, held in Dharamshala, was rain-truncated. The Men in Blue also secured a commanding win in the preceding one-off Test, triumphing by an innings and 300 runs. This three-match ODI series is part of Afghanistan's tour of India in 2026, marking the first-ever ODI series between the two countries.

Both teams will be eager to make their mark, with India aiming to seal the series and Afghanistan seeking to level the playing field amidst challenging heat conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).