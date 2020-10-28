For a while now there had been suspense on the dates of India tour of Australia and a while ago the Cricket Australia released the entire schedule of the tournament. The first ODI between the two nations will be played on November 27, 2020, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first T20I match will be held at the Manuka Oval on December 4, 2020. Whereas, the Adelaide Oval will play a host to the day and night Test match which will be scheduled from December 17-21, 2020. Cricket Australia has ensured complete safety for the players and the support staff. As of now, they are working on the plans to have the fans inside the stadium. Rohit Sharma Removes 'Indian Cricketer' from Bio on Instagram and Twitter After Being Left Out of Indian Squads for Australian Tour? Twitter Divided Over the Claim.

The players will have to obviously follow the bio-security protocols to ensure that they don’t get infected with COVID-19. “The safety of the Australian community and all participants is our highest priority and we will continue to work with governments across Australia to ensure the schedule proceeds in line with relevant directions and biosecurity protocols,” said Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley. Now, let’s have a look at the full schedule of the tournament below:

India vs Australia, ODI Schedule Sr no Date Matches Venue 1. November 27, 2020 India vs Australia Sydney Cricket Ground 2. November 29, 2020 India vs Australia Sydney Cricket Ground 3. December 2, 2020 India vs Australia Manuka, Oval India vs Australia, T20I Schedule 1. December 4, 2020 India vs Australia Manuka, Oval 2. December 6, 2020 India vs Australia Sydney Cricket Ground 3. December 8, 2020 India vs Australia Sydney Cricket Ground India vs Australia, Test Schedule 1. December 17-21, 2020 India vs Australia Adelaide Oval 2. December 26-30, 2020 India vs Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 3. January 7-11, 2020 India vs Australia Sydney Cricket Ground 4. January 15-19 India vs Australia Gabba

The tournament has also been in the news for Rohit Sharma's ouster from the team. He has been dropped from all formats of the game. KL Rahul has been declared as the vice-captain in place of Rohit Sharma.

