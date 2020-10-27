Rohit Sharma wasn’t picked in any of the Indian squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, and the decision took everyone by storm. The Mumbai Indians captain, who sustained a hamstring injury in the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, was seen practising in nets which also raised even many eyebrows. Although the reason behind Rohit’s exclusion isn’t exact yet, several netizens claim that the veteran Indian opener removed “Indian Cricketer” from his social media bio after not getting selected in the national team. However, they are also several fans who asserted that the 33-year-old never wrote “Indian Cricketer” in his Twitter and Instagram bio. Rohit Sharma Out of IPL 2020?

Despite Mumbai Indians’ stellar campaign in IPL 2020, the star batsman didn’t enjoy a great run with the bat. Although he has a couple of half-centuries under his belt, scoring consistently has been a challenge for him. Rohit also faced a lot of online trolling for his “grown weight” and his hamstring injury raised even more questions over his fitness. While fans were waiting for an update on the opener’s injury, BCCI omitted him from all the squads, naming KL Rahul the vice-captain. A day after, the Hitman allegedly removed “Indian Cricketer” from his bio and took Twitter by storm. However, netizens are divided over the claim. Have a look. Rohit Sharma Excluded From India’s Squads for Australia Tour; Sunil Gavaskar Demands Clarity.

Is It??

Rohit Sharma removed his bio (Indian Cricketer ) in insta & Twitter after Indian team announcement . What's happening ? — Surya Krishnan 😎🤏 (@SuryaSince2016) October 27, 2020

More Claims!!

Rohit sharma removed his bio from instagram and twitter. #Hitman — Satyam Chaubey (@SatyamC34726967) October 27, 2020

It Was Never In Bio??

Rohit Sharma Never written INDIAN CRICKETER in his Bio on Insta & Twitter. That's it 👍🙏 — G O L U (@LoyalRohitFan_) October 27, 2020

What To Believe!!

Retirement on Rohit's Mind??

Rohit Sharma might announce retirement from international cricket soon. Just check his twitter bio. He removed "Indian Cricketer"......😱😱😱😱 — Royal Buddy (@royalbuddy18) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and it will be interesting to see if Rohit will participate in the contest or not.

