After the conclusion of the Test series, India and England will face each other in a five-match T20I series. A new Look England team will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display in the longest format, which they lost 3-1. The Twenty-20 series will start on March 12, 2021, will all games scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, here is the full schedule of the T20 series along with timings and venues. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England.

England will be expecting huge performances from their white-ball specialist, who will be joining the likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer in the squad. Eoin Morgan will be leading the team in the format. Meanwhile, India will also see some new faces come into the squad as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia have been included. Will Virat Kohli and Co Continue to Don Retro Kit for ODI and T20I Series Against England?

IND vs ENG T20I 2021 Schedule

Match Details Date Venue Time (IST) 1st T20I March 12, 2021 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:00 pm 2nd T20I March 14, 2021 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:00 pm 3rd T20I March 16, 2021 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:00 pm 4th T20I March 18, 2021 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:00 pm 5th T20I March 20, 2021 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:00 pm

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

