After clinching the Test series 3-1, Team India would like to continue their winning run in the five-match T20I series against England. The opening encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Friday (March 12). While BCCI have named a formidable squad for the series, the team management faces the problem of plenty ahead of the first match. Several notable names in the 19-men squad and India’s playing XI is to watch out for. Big names like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in the team, whereas Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Suryakumar Yadav earned maiden call-ups. Virat Kohli Can Become First Batsman to Complete 3000 T20I Runs During India vs England Series 2021.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 slated to take place later this year, Team India would be determined to fill the loopholes in the team and identify their best combination. However, the upcoming series would provide a lot of answers as England are the top-ranked T20I team. Dashers like Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes have destroyed the best of bowling attacks, while Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid have proven their mettle in the bowling department. Hence, Virat Kohli’s men must put their best foot forward to get the favourable result. As the opening game takes a countdown, let’s look at India’s likely playing XI. Hardik Pandya Ready To Make His Mark in India vs England T20I Series.

Openers: The dilemma starts right from the opening position with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in contention to grab the two spots. As Rahul is the second-ranked T20I batsmen and his bat has been roaring lately, he is unlikely to warm the benches. At the same time, Rohit, India’s vice-captain, was India’s top run-scorer in the Test series and given his stellar T20I record, he’ll partner Rahul at the top. Hence, Dhawan, despite doing well lately, will be out of the opening fixture.

Middle-Order: Skipper Virat Kohli is sure to come at number three, but there are plenty of options for other spots. Although Suryakumar Yadav has done phenomenally well in the domestic circuit and IPL over the years, Shreyas Iyer, an India regular, would be preferred ahead of him ahead of the first match. The fight for number five is among former India Under-19 teammates Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant. Like Yadav, Kishan has also been sensational in the domestic circuit but asking Pant to warm benches wouldn’t be wise given his recent form. Notably, KL Rahul has been donning the big gloves in ODIs and T20Is lately, but Pant is expected to take over the wicket-keeping responsibilities once he returns in the XI.

All-Rounders: The inclusion of Hardik Pandya at number six gives India plenty of options. The dasher can smash the ball a long way and would be critical to India’s success in this series. Moreover, he was spotted bowling in nets, and it would be interesting to see if he rolls his arm over in the match or not. Either Washington Sundar or Axar Patel will occupy the other all-rounder’s slot. The former has been economical in T20Is and shone with the bat in the Test series. On the other hand, Patel is playing at his home stadium, and his left-arm spin can trouble the visitors.

Bowlers: With Sundar or Axar slated at number seven, Team India might want only one more spinner in the side, and that will definitely be Yuzvendra Chahal. The veteran leg-spinner needs no introduction and would be raring to take the field. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan had a sensational debut series in Australia, and there shouldn’t be any discussion regarding his place. Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will occupy the remaining two spots.

India’s Probable XI For First T20I Against England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/ Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.

