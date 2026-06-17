India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online: Watch IND-W vs NED-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues its thrilling group stage action today, June 17, 2026, with a captivating encounter between India Women and Netherlands Women. Set to unfold at the iconic Headingley in Leeds, England, this match marks a significant moment for the Dutch side as they make their maiden appearance in the tournament against one of the cricketing powerhouses. Smriti Mandhana Reveals She Once Got Her Period While Batting; Here's What the Umpire Told Her (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women enter this contest brimming with confidence after a dominant 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture. Smriti Mandhana's sparkling 68 and Deepti Sharma's career-best 5-for against Pakistan highlighted India's formidable batting and bowling prowess. On the other hand, Netherlands, despite a fighting half-century from captain Babette de Leede, suffered a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their first game. The Dutch will be eager to bounce back and cause an upset against a strong Indian side. This match also marks the first-ever T20 International encounter between these two teams.

IND-W vs NED-W Match Timing and Venue

The crucial Group Stage encounter (Match 10) between India Women and Netherlands Women is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The match will commence at 2:30 PM British Summer Time (BST), which translates to 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The historic Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England, will play host to this anticipated clash.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details by Region

Cricket enthusiasts globally can catch all the action live. Here’s a breakdown of where to watch the India Women vs Netherlands Women match:

India

Fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network for live television broadcast of the IND-W vs NED-W match. For digital streaming, JioHotstar will provide live coverage of the game.

United Kingdom

Viewers in the UK can watch every ball of the match on Sky Sports channels (including Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+). Live streaming options are available via NOW and the Sky Sports App.

USA & Canada

Cricket fans across the United States and Canada can catch the live broadcast on Willow TV and Willow Sports. Digital streaming will be available through Sling TV, which offers Willow Sports access.

Australia

In Australia, Prime Video holds the exclusive streaming rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Remarkably, all matches, including IND-W vs NED-W, will be streamed live and free of charge to anyone with an Amazon account. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Netherlands

For fans in the Netherlands, public broadcaster NOS will provide linear TV coverage for selected matches. Additionally, all matches featuring the Netherlands will be available with a Dutch-language feed on NOS Player, their free-to-air streaming platform.

This crucial Group A fixture promises to be a gripping contest as India aims to solidify their position and Netherlands seeks to make a mark in their debut World Cup campaign. Do not miss a moment of the action as these two teams battle it out at Headingley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).