After winning the first T20I by five wickets Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the second game which will be hosted at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. It would be fair to say that India started off well with a new captain in place in the form of Rohit Sharma as the Men in Blue lead the series 1-0. In this article, we shall be looking at the playing XIs, key battles, head-to-head. But before that, we shall have a look at how the first T20I panned out for both sides. Suryakumar Yadav Teases Trent Boult After Kiwi Pacer Drops His Catch During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021.

So, after winning the toss, India elected to bowl first. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman went bonkers slamming 70 and 63 runs respectively. They made 164 runs. India lost KL Rahul a bit early but then we had Suryakumar Yadav and Sharma who stabilised the innings. Surya Kumar Yadav scored a half-century, but Sharma made his way to the pavilion just when he was a couple of runs short of 40. India walked away with a five-wicket win. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

IND vs NZ T20I Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have played each other 19 times in T20I matches. Both India and New Zealand have a very interesting head-to-head record. India has won 9 games and New Zealand has had the last laugh on 9 occasions.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Key Players

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are key players for the Men in Blue. Whereas for New Zealand Trent Boult and Martin Guptill are the key players.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Mini Battles

The battle between KL Rahul and Trent Boult would be the contest to watch out for. Mohammed Siraj and Martin Guptil will be another battle to watch out for.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Venue

The 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA in Ranchi.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Match Timing

The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Ranchi.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for IND vs NZ 2021 series. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the streaming on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan & Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle

