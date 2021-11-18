India and New Zealand locked horns in the first T20I match of the three games series. India walked away with the match as they won by five wickets. It was Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 62 runs and made winning look so easy. But in the 16th over, Trent Boult dropped Yadav's catch while the Indian batter was on 57 runs. Yadav was asked about the dropped catch during the post-match conference and the Indian batter teased him for the missed opportunity. "About Trent, it's my wife's birthday also and it's a perfect gift from him," the Team India batter said Yadav. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021: Deepak Chahar Gets His Revenge After Martin Guptill Slams No-Look Six (Watch Video).

Yadav and Boult have been quite good friends with each other. Especially because of the fact that both share the dressing room for the Mumbai Indians. Surya also spoke about the way he approaches in the nets and how the ball was coming onto the bat nicely. Talking about the toss, Rohit Sharma's men decided to bowl first. Martin Guptill was the highest run-scorer for the team as he scored 70 runs. Mark Chapman contributed with 63 runs. New Zealand put up the score of 164 runs on the board. India lost five wickes.

Apart from Surya, Rohit Sharma was the highest contributor in the match. The new captain scored 48 runs. As of now, India leads the three-match series 1-0 after they sealed a five-wicket win in the first T20I. The second T20I game will be held on Friday in Ranchi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).