International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 World Cup has always been a very exciting fixture for the viewers since its introduction in 2007. As expected in the world of Cricket, every eye is searching for the India vs Pakistan fixture. As per the Guardian report, a temporary, 34,000-seat stadium will be constructed for the tournament in New York for the game, looking at the massive Indo-Pak population in the vicinity. The organizers are also looking to take care of the time difference between USA and cricket following countries – mainly in Asia. With a 10-and-a-half-hour time difference between New York and New Delhi, organizers promised to schedule some games with morning starts to better serve Indian television audiences – to keep tabs on the Indian Cricket team’s games. Kuldeep Yadav's Five-Wicket Haul, Suryakumar Yadav's Century Help India Level Series 1-1 With 106-Run Win Against South Africa in 3rd T20I .

West Indies and USA will co-host the ninth edition of the competition, wherein England and Australia play their group games on Caribbean soil. USA will use three of their stadiums for the competition - Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Central Broward Park in Florida, and Eisenhower Park on Long Island. Eisenhower Park is about 25 miles from downtown Manhattan. New York will host the marquee game of the tournament -India vs Pakistan in a pop-up stadium on the outskirts of New York.

Team India just drew a T20I series (1-1) in South Africa, while Pakistan is in Australia for a three-game Test Series. Qualifying from the European region, Ireland is also preparing for the mega event with a T20I series and one-day international games against Zimbabwe. Defending champions England is playing a five-game T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean.

ICC inspectors have been visiting the Caribbean venues over the last fortnight, finishing in Guyana this week, and though they found that some improvement and expansion are still necessary they have uncovered no significant issues. The venue for the final has not been confirmed but it is likely to be in Barbados, which has previously hosted the finals of the 2007 50-over World Cup and the 2010 T20 event. The full schedule is due to be signed off by the International Cricket Council and local organizing committees on December 15, 2023. WI vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023: Brandon King, Rovman Powell’s Half Century Help West Indies Beat England by 10 Runs and Lead T20 Series 2–0.

England (2010, 2022) and West Indies (2012, 2016) have won the competition two times in the last eight editions, while India (2007), Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014), and Australia (2021) completes the list of ICC T20 world Cup Winners. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 edition will have all these champion sides competing for the glory, while 14 other teams including Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Namibia, Ireland, USA, Canada and South Africa have also qualified for the tournament.

