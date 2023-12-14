India level the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-1 and both teams will share the trophy as the first match got washed out by rain. India bagged a 106-run victory with an inspire bowling performance led by Kuldeep Yadav. Put in to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) provided a strong start to India which was carried forward by Suryakumar Yadav (100) who scored a sensational century, The duo powered India to a score of 201. Chasing it, South Africa collapsed like a pack of cards and in a pitch with some assistance, Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul and India bowled out South Africa for just 95 runs. IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023: David Miller Given Not Out Despite Edging the Ball, India Denied DRS Due to Unavailability.

India Level Series 1-1 With 106-Run Win Against South Africa in 3rd T20I

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)