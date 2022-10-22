We are just a day away for the India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. Tickets for the much-awaited clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) have already been sold out completely and a packed crowd would attend and cheer for their respective sides in this match. There has been a forecast of rain hovering over this game, with many reports stating that the match would be interrupted. The Bureau of Meteorology have predicted 80% percent of rain tomorrow. Melbourne Weather Update, Today, October 22: Partly Sunny Day Reported Despite Rain Prediction

India and Pakistan played out a memorable game in the last edition of the competition where the Green Shirts emerged triumphant in a dominant fashion in the end. India, under leadership and management this time around, would hope to turn the tide and avenge that defeat. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Melbourne Weather Report:

Expected weather in Melbourne at the time (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report, there is a good chance for it to rain during the match. As can be seen above, there is a high chance of rain at the time of the match, which is 7 pm local time. The temperature is set to be a cool one with the temperature hovering between 17-19 degrees celsius. Recent reports have claimed that the possibility of rain has reduced, which is a good sign for cricket fans.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report:

The MCG pitch is generally known to be a balanced one. Fast bowlers would find a lot of help early on in the game and batters too can have their part, should they play good shots and find the gaps timely. The spinners are less likely to find much support from this pitch.

