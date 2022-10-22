The weather in Melbourne is partly sunny today with the city's famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) set to host the thrilling India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022, a day later. There is a forecast of another shower later in the day, which is why the weather will be cloudy but the rain forecast for Sunday (October 23) has dropped to 20%.

Rain Forecast Dropped to 20% on Sunday:

Weather Report 2pm MCG- Rained all night - But it’s started to open up. The radar shows another slight shower a little later today but rain forecast for tomorrow has dropped to 20 % .. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/sxIFQ0XkxN — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 22, 2022

Cloudy Weather in Melbourne:

Melbourne right now.... My hotel view... Cloudy weather now.... اللہ کرے کل بارش نہ ہو#melbweather #PakVsInd #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/wdGHEn4TJX — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)