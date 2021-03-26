For a couple of days now there have been several reports on the Internet about the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. It was said that the two nations will lock horns against each other in the three-game T20I series sometime in 2021. Pakistan's Geo TV had reported about the same but no official from the Pakistani Cricket Board had commented on the news. But now, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has refuted reports about the bilateral series. He further stated that there has been no discussion within the board about the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. India vs Pakistan T20I Series on Cards? PCB Reportedly Asked to be Prepared for Bilateral Series.

"Our stand has been the same in the last ten years. Unless we get approval from the government, we can’t have a bilateral series with Pakistan,” Shukla told Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran. A newspaper in Pakistan had reported that the PCB had asked them to be prepared for the series. Shahid Afridi had also reacted to the report and had opined that the relations between the two countries can only be improved through cricket.

The former Pakistani cricketer had stated that cricket should be kept away from politics. Afridi explained that Indian cricketers enjoyed coming to Pakistan. "You can improve relationships through sports but if you don't want to improve them then they will remain the same way," the former Pakistani all-rounder added. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. The two teams come across each other only during the ICC events.

