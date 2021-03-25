Looks like India and Pakistan rivalry is about to revive soon as there have been several reports suggesting that the two nations will soon play a three-match T20I series. As per a report by Geosuper.tv, the PCB has been asked to prepare for the match between the Asian giants. As we all know that India does not play against Pakistan in the bilateral series. They only play with each other in the ICC events, including the World Cup and Asia Cup. The last time the two countries had played a bilateral series against each other was in 2012-2013. For a while now, the likes of Shoaib Akhtar have been harping upon the need to play the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. More Chances of Snowfall in Lahore Than India-Pakistan Bilateral Series, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

The last time the two nations team played against each other was in the 2019 World Cup in England, where India walked away with a win. In the report. the official denied being approached by any Indian official but admitted that the T20I series could be on the cards. "We've been told to be prepared," the official was quoted as saying by Daily Jang. The report further stated that the two nations can play a T20I series which could need only six days from the calendar. Ehsaan Mani is yet to comment about the piece of news.

The political tension between the two countries has led to the stoppage of the bilateral series between the two nations. Sourav Ganguly or no board member from the BCCI has commented about the same as yet.

