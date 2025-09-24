India vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule: The India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 is set to ignite the cricketing rivalry between the two teams in October 2025. India and West Indies will battle it out in a two-match IND vs WI 2025 Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Meanwhile, you can download the India vs West Indies 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free here. The India National Cricket Team's home dominance in Test cricket came to an end last year when the New Zealand National Cricket Team whitewashed the then side led by Rohit Sharma by a 0-3 margin and now, the onus is on Shubman Gill and co to reassert themselves in home conditions. IND vs WI 2025: Rishabh Pant Set To Miss India’s Two Home Tests Against West Indies Due to Left Foot Injury.

The IND vs WI 2025 Test series is also set to be Shubman Gill's first home assignment as the India National Cricket Team's Test captain after he took over the role following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the longest format of the game. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win their first Test series in India since the 1983-84 tour, where they had secured a 3-0 win in a six-match Test series. The West Indies National Cricket Team also has not won a Test series against India since the 2002-23 series. Hence, Roston Chase and his men will have a point to prove this time around against Shubman Gill and co. IND vs WI 2025: Former Captain Kraigg Brathwaite Dropped As West Indies Names 15-Member Squad for Tour of India.

IND vs WI 2025 Test Series Full Schedule

Date Match Venue City Time (IST) Oct 2–6 1st Test Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 9:30 AM Oct 10–14 2nd Test Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 9:30 AM

The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from October 2. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on the other hand, will host the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 after it was shifted away from Kolkata. Both IND vs WI 2025 Test matches will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking to purchase IND vs WI 2025 Test series tickets on BookMyShow and at the counters of the two stadiums where the IND vs WI matches will be played.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).