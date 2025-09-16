St John's [Antigua], September 16 (ANI): Former captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been dropped from the West Indies' 15-member squad for the upcoming two Tests in India, scheduled to take place from October 2 to 14 in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection committee has reintroduced Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as part of a batting group which has been handpicked for their skills against spin.

Brathwaite, a seasoned batter with 100 Test caps, lost his place in the final XI during their third home Test against Australia. Apart from Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Johann Layne, and Mikyle Louis are missing from the West Indies squad.

Khary Pierre, who is yet to earn his maiden Test cap, has been called up for the tour. Pierre will serve as the second specialist spinner in the squad after his compelling performances in the West Indies Championship, during which he claimed a chart-topping 41 wickets at 13.56.

"Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge, and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions. This will be our second series together as a test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and plans of the team," head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement by CWI.

"The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order, given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling. Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions," he added.

Athanaze's last Test appearance for the Caribbean side dates back to their tour of Pakistan in January this year. Chanderpaul, whose last Test appearance was back in 2024, could form the opening pair alongside John Campbell. Kevlon Anderson, who boasts an average of 42.05, retained his place in the squad. Captain Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach and Brandon King make up the rest of the batting unit.

Vice-captain Jomel Warrican, Pierre, and Chase will spearhead the spin department. West Indies will depart on September 22 and is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

West Indies Test Tour to India: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

