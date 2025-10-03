India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India is currently engaged in their first Test series after they heroically tied the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. They are playing the first of what will be a two-match home series against West Indies. The first Test match commenced on October 2, Thursday. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 is being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the second Test series India are playing under their new captain Shubman Gill You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Gill has a task in his hand, which is to bring back India to a series-winning spree. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, Day 1 Stumps: KL Rahul's Half-Century Powers India Ahead After Strong Show From Bowlers.

Day 1 of the India vs West Indies first Test match has been dominated by India. West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat. Despite batting first, West Indies found themselves under pressure against the Indian bowlers The visitors were demolished by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who shared seven wickets among themselves with the former taking three wickets and the latter four. Kuldeep Yadav also returned to red-ball cricket and made his mark with two wickets. West Indies were bowled out for only 162. In their first innings, India are batting on 121/2 at the end of play. India are still trailing by 41 runs and are expected to get a big lead on Day 2.

IND vs WI Squads

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.