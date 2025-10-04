India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India find themselves in a position of complete control in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side enter Day 3 of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 with a massive 286-run lead and will look to capitalise and probably go for a victory. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) propelled India to a massive 448/5 in response to the West Indies' meagre 162. And Shubman Gill and co will now look to pile on as many runs to put West Indies under more pressure.

For the West Indies, it was a hard day with the ball. Captain Roston Chase was the best bowler for West Indies, taking two wickets for 90 runs, while Jayden Seales (1/53), Jomel Warrican (1/102) and Khary Pierre (1/91) were the wicket-takers. Cricket is and always has been an unexpected game and West Indies, despite the odds heavily stacked against them, might not stop believing that they can claw their way back in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. But it would take more than a Herculean effort to bounce back and at least challenge India from the position that they are in at the end of Day 2 in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul Dedicates His Celebration to Daughter Evaarah After Scoring Century in IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.