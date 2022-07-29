Women's cricket makes its debut at the Commonwealth Games with a high-octane clash between India and Australia. The game at Edgbaston assumes greater significance considering these sides are both strong contenders to advance to the semi-finals from Group A. They would have studied each other well, particularly the Indians as they face the top-ranked team in the format. Harmanpreet Kaur led India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in a series last month and that would have given them a lot of confidence. Australia are led by Meg Lanning, whose run-scoring has often been the talk amongst the cricketing circles. Australia versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 3:30 PM. CWG 2022: Indian Women's Cricket Team's New Kit Revealed Ahead of Birmingham Games (See pic)

Australia, the reigning champions in both T20 and 50 over cricket, have a strong squad to choose their playing eleven from. The top-order batting unit consists of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooning and Meg Lanning and the trio can tear apart any opposition attack on a given day. Ellyse Perry has been around for a while and can contribute with both bat and bowl. Tahlia McGrath has done well in the Big Bash but it is not time to show her talent at the international level.

India will depend a lot on Smriti Mandhana and Haramanpreet Kaur to get the runs and they need the likes of Shafali Verma to take some pressure off the duo. Yastika Bhatia has been getting runs in domestic cricket but it is yet to have an impact for India and she will need to be at her best, given her importance in the top order. In the bowling unit, Rajeshwari Gayakwad with her spin attack could prove to be dangerous for the Aussies.

When is India W vs Australia W, CWG 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Australia Women CWG will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 29, 2022 (Friday). The IND W vs AUS W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Australia W, CWG 2022 on TV?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 are set to televise the event in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Australia W, CWG 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the quadrennial showpiece in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIVV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

