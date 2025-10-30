India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will play host to the second semi-final between Australia and India, in what promises to be a fascinating battle between two quality teams. Australia finished top of the points table in the group phase and remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. It is not that they have always been brilliant in the campaign, but they have always found a way past the finishing line, as was evident the last times these two teams met. India lost three games in a row but beat New Zealand in a key battle to consolidate their fourth place in group phase. They have plenty to ponder in the build up to the game but if there is one team that gives Australia a run for their money, it is India. India W versus Australia W will be streamed on the JioHostar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 3:00 PM IST. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Preview: Unbeaten Australia Eye Final Berth Against In-Form India Amid Weather Concern.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have done well for India, opening the batting, and the duo will hope to provide a solid start again. The likes of Jimimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur can accelerate quickly and consolidate in the middle overs with Richa Ghosh providing the firepower coming in late in the batting order. In terms of bowling, there is no looking past Deepti Sharma for the key wicket take role, as she has 15 to her name already.

Alyssa Healy is a doubt for the game for Australia despite returning to training with the squad. In Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, they have big game players that can change the complexion of the contest in the space of few overs. Alana King picked up 7 wickets against South Africa in their last game and with the likes of Tahila McGrath in support, Australia can put India under a lot of pressure.

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Details

Match IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Date Thursday, October 30 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India women's national cricket team will take on the Australia women's national cricket team in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will It Rain in Navi Mumbai During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal? Check Live Weather Forecast of India Women vs Australia Women Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Semi-finals are not everyone’s cup of tea and the one that keeps his calm is the one that prevails. Expect Australia to progress to the finals from this battle.

