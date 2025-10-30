India Women will be in action in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal against Australia Women. They have narrowly made it to the semifinal after they won the do or die encounter against New Zealand. Initially, they won two games and was in pressure after losing three in a row. But the win agaist New Zealand was enough for them to make their way in the top four. Australia Women, who are the defending champions, meanwhile, are unbeaten and are looking good. They have defeated India Women once in the league stage and given their record in the knockouts, they will look to finish the job in the semifinal once again. India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Reserve Day Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast for October 31 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be wary of the challenges in her hand. She knows, Pratika Rawal has been ruled out and this will be the first match in the competition for Shafali Verma. The bowling has to step up to the occasion against a fearsome batting lineup of Australia. Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who scored a century against India last time, will be confident, specially with her record against India. Fans will be looking forward to this game with the prospect of India putting up a challenge at home against Australia. Amid this, they want to know if they will get full action in the game or rain, as it has in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, will again interfere. They will get the entire information here. Is There A Reserve Day For India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final 2? Will IND-W vs ENG-W Semis Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport at Navi Mumbai?

Will It Rain in Navi Mumbai During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The India Women vs Australia Women match is slated to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 30. As of now, the weather forecast is not promising during the game. There is 15-20% chance of rainfall during the entire duration of the match. The intensity of rain might reduce as time progresses, but there can be interruptions and over losses due to wet outfield. The temperature that day is expected to be decent, at around 25 degrees Celsius.

