It is the clash of the arch rivals as India gear up to play Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town. India have played two warm-up games, losing to Australia, and defeating Bangladesh in those games. India recently held the Asia Cup trophy and their performance overall under Harmanpreet Kaur have largely been very bright. They did lose to Pakistan though in the Asia Cup which came as a shock for many. Pakistan like their Men’s team are unpredictable and can beat any one their day. The two teams have played 13 T20 games in the past with India holding a 10-3 advantage. India versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:30 PM IST. Smriti Mandhana Doubtful for IND vs PAK Clash in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur Fit to Play; Confirms Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

The Indian team have been dealt a huge blow with star opener Smriti Mandhana ruled out of the opening game. She injured her left middle finger in the practice game against Australia and now her participation in the tournament is also under a shadow of cloud. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is not fully fit but is expected to play. Two players from the recent Under-19 triumph – Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh – will feature against Pakistan. Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav will be the key performers in the bowling attack.

Bismah Maroof, the skipper of the Pakistan team, remains a vital cog in their wheel. Omaima Sohail and Ayesha Naseem have contributed with the bat in the past but their top order remains a worry with not many players in form. Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal will spearhead the bowling attack but need to work on their economy rate. The team played against the Australian recently and that series should help. IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match at Newlands.

When is India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face Pakistan in their opening match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The game will commence at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Newlands, Cape Town.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India vs Pakistan match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD. Meanwhile, you can also enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 are with Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, you will have to take a subscription to access it. It will be a straight forward victory for the Indian Women’s team as they have quality in all departments.

