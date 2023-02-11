The stage is set for the epic rivalry to return as India Women (IN-W) take on Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in the match number four of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 12 (Sunday) at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The starting time of the highly engaging clash between India and Pakistan is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash between these arch-rivals is always a much-awaited one as the two teams share the stage at multi-nation ICC events only. IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Match in Cape Town.

India women just came-off from a Women's T20 Tri-series, which saw Harmanpreet Kaur led side fail in final hurdle against hosts South Africa, after heading into the final unbeaten.The team will definitely look beyond what is lost and focus on their biggest assignment of the year lined-up ahead. The key to India in the upcoming T20 World Cup remains their opening batter Smriti Mandhana. The left-handed star also concluded as India's top batter in 2022, after amassing 348 runs in 15 innings at an average of 29 and strike rate of 126.54. India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's form will also be crucial to the team. She adds depth to the batting and can fix the collapse at weak moments by building necessary partnerships.

Another impact player for India in this world cup will be in-form all-rounder Deepti Sharma. She was the leading wicket-taker for India Women in 2022. In addition to bowling, she has been doing wonders with the bat as well, of late. Deepti Sharma's average in the last 30 T20Is has been 38.9.

As for Pakistan, a series loss against Ireland and Australia previously might have stooped down the teams confidence but the unpredictable nature of Pakistan makes them odd favourites heading into the marquee event. The green shirts bank on the 36 year-old all-rounder Nida Dar mostly. She stood out as Pakistan's top run-scorer and leading wicket-taker in 2022 making her the most valuable asset of the team ahead of the Women's World Cup 2023. Nida Dar amassed as many as 396 runs and scalped 15 wickets in 16 T20Is last year. Opener Muneeba Ali, spinner Nashra Sandhu, all-rounder Aliya Riaz and skipper Bisma Maroof herself are some other key players from Pakistan to keep an eye on.

IND-W vs PAK-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have battled on 13 occasions in T20Is. India emerged victorious in 10 encounters while Pakistan could win just three matches.

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Four ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key players

Smriti Mandhana

Deepti Sharma

Harmanpreet Kaur

Nida Dar

Aliya Riaz

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Four ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Mini Battles

A cracking duel involving Smriti Mandhana vs Nashra Sandhu and Muneeba Ali against Deepti Sharma are the two key battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Four ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The match number four of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between IND-W and PAK-W will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 12 (Sunday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Four ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live telecast of IN-W vs PAK-W on Sunday in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the live streaming of the IN-W vs PAK-W in India.

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Four ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND-W Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Anjali Sarwani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey.

PAK-W Playing XI: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, and Nashra Sandhu.

