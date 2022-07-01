After a successful T20I series, India Women will be hoping to continue that in the Three One-Day Internationals against Sri Lanka. The IND W vs SL W 1st ODI will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on July 01, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI live streaming details can scroll down below. SL W vs IND W 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

India were the better team in the shorter format between the two teams as they won the series 2-1. However, Sri Lanka managed to show their quality in the final game, chasing down a competitive score. Both teams have great players at their disposal and it will be an interesting clash.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on July 01, 2022 (Friday). The IND W vs SL W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. Hence the IND W vs SL W 1st ODI live TV telecast will not ba available for fans in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI 2022?

Fans can tune into online platform to catch the live action of IND W vs SL W 1st ODI. FanCode will provide free live streaming of the match on their app and website. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel are also likely to stream the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).