With a new skipper at the helm, the Indian women's team would take on their counterparts from Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of a three-game series, on July 1. The match would be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to kickstart at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Harmanpreet Kaur would lead the ODI side for the first time after influential skipper Mithali Raj announced her retirement. Much like she did in the T20Is, Kaur will aim to have India win this series as well. SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2022 in Pallekelle

However, Sri Lanka have the momentum. Thanks to their skipper Chamari Athapaththu who led from the front with a 48-ball 80, the hosts were able to clinch a morale-boosting victory in the third T20I, a few days ago. That win gave Sri Lanka a world of momentum, which they would cash into in this ODI series against India.

IND W vs SL W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and Sri Lanka have met a total of 29 times in Women's ODIs. Out of the 29 matches, India have secured 26 wins, losing only two. One match ended in a no result.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and bowler Pooja Vastrakar would be important for India in this match. For Sri Lanka, their skipper Chamari Athapaththu's brilliant form and Oshadi Ranasinghe's medium pace would be crucial.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Harmanpreet Kaur and Oshadi Ranasinghe would be an interesting one.The clash between Chamari Athapaththu and Pooja Vastrakar too will be eye-catching and impactful.

ININD W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

Sri Lanka W vs India W 1st ODI match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on July 01, 2022 (Monday). The 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 09:30 pm.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters yet for the India Women's tour of Sri Lanka. But the good news for Indian fans is that FanCode would provide live streaming of the series on their app for free.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

SL W Likely Playing 11: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshtitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

