India Women's National Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The India Women's National Cricket Team scripted history by winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title. In arguably one of the greatest moments in the nation's cricketing history, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team came up with a superb effort to outclass the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team by 52 runs to win the title for the very first time in history in Navi Mumbai on November 2. After coming close in 2005 and 2017, the Women in Blue finally have silverware in their possession and all eyes will now be on them when they play international cricket after this historic triumph. So what does the India Women's national cricket team's schedule after the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 look like? BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Cash Reward for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team India.

The next ICC tournament is the Women's T20 World Cup and that is slated to take place in the mid of 2026. And the newly-crowned ODI world champion India Women's National Cricket Team has a total of six T20Is to prepare for the showpiece event. It is important to note here that the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team is set to tour India for a white-ball series that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is and it is expected to take place in the middle of December. Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win, Share Adorable Pictures With India Vice-Captain.

However, the India Women vs Bangladesh Women schedule is yet to be announced and we will update it here as soon as it is confirmed. Apart from this, the India Women's National Cricket Team does not have much cricket in the coming months, i.e November and December. A full-fledged tour of Australia awaits the Women in Blue, which will get underway on February 15, 2026. The India Women vs Australia Women 2026 schedule will feature three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Day-Night Test match. ‘Naa Lega Koi Panga… Rahega Sabse Upar Tiranga’ India Women’s Cricket Team Unveils Victory Song After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Glory (Watch Video).

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue February 15, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 1:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney February 19, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 1:30 PM Manuka Oval, Canberra February 21, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 1:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide February 24, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 9:00 AM Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane February 27, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 9:00 AM Bellerive Oval, Hobart March 1, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 9:00 AM Bellerive Oval, Hobart March 6, 2026 IND-W vs AUS-W Only Test (D/N) 11:00 AM Optus Stadium, Perth May 28, 2026 IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 11:00 PM County Ground, Chelmsford May 30, 2026 IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 3:30 PM County Ground, Bristol June 2, 2026 IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 11:00 PM The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

After the Australia tour, which comes to an end on March 6, the India Women's National Cricket Team will head to England for three T20Is and as many ODIs before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. India, who had failed to make it past the group stage in the last edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).