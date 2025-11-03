India women's national cricket team scripted history by clinching their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title after defeating South Africa women in the 2025 edition final in Navi Mumbai. This is Women in Blue's first ICC title in their cricketing history. After becoming the World Champions, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana celebrated the victory with her Boyfriend Palash Muchhal. Smriti's Boyfriend shared a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram featuring Mandhana and the trophy. The pictures of the couple quickly went viral on social media. Meanwhile, multiple reports have stated that Smriti is soon going to marry Palash, who is a music composer and director, later this year. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Date Revealed? Power Couple Set To Tie Knot In November: Reports.

Smriti Mandhana Celebrates World Cup Win With Boyfriend Palash Mucchal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (palash_muchhal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)