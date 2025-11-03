Mumbai, November 3: The Indian team unveiled their victory song after lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night after defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium. India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, claiming their first-ever World Cup crown. IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Special Sand Sculpture Celebrates Maiden Win of Indian Women’s Cricket Team (Watch Video).

“We decided this four years back that we will only reveal the team song when we win the World Cup, and tonight’s the night,” said Jemimah Rodrigues in a video shared by the BCCI, where her teammates joined her in singing the song out loud."

Listen Team India Victory Song

“Team India, Team India, karde sabki hawa tight, team India is here to fight, koi na lega humko light, oooooooo, our future is bright….. saath me challenge, saath me uthenge, hum hain team India hum saath me jeetenge."

"Naa lega koi panga, kar denge hum danga, rahega sabse upar, humara tiranga. Hum hain team India, clap clap clap, Hum hain team India, clap clap clap, Hum hain team Indiaaaaaaa,” sang the players, coaches and members of the support staff in synchronisation.

Chasing 299, South Africa seemed well placed at one point, but a breakthrough by Deepti Sharma caused a dramatic collapse. After she dismissed Annerie Dercksen, the Proteas dropped from 209 for 5 to 246 all-out, allowing India to secure the title.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (101) led from the front with a brilliant century but received little support as wickets fell around her. Deepti proved to be India’s hero with the ball, taking an excellent 5 for 39, while Shafali and Sree Charani contributed vital wickets to secure a historic victory for India. The victory wasn't just special for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was one of five players at the tournament to be appearing at their fifth World Cup. Gautam Adani Salutes Team India for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Glory, Says ‘Victory of Every Girl Who Ever Dared To Dream’.

Legends of the game - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who dedicated their entire illustrious careers, joined the current team on the field after the match to join in the celebrations in front of a parochial crowd of almost 40,000 people in Navi Mumbai. Captain Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, showed the legendary duo the respect they deserved by handing them the trophy during the team’s celebrations, as the whole contingent shed tears of joy.

