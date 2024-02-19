Just a few days before it would kickoff, the organisers of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) have moved the event from the original venue Dehradun to Greater Noida and will now start on February 23. Six strong teams comprising some of the legends of the game will be fighting for honours in the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from February 23 to March 3. When is Indian Veteran Premier League 2024? Know Date and Venue of T20 Tournament Featuring Former Cricketers.

The field includes VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions in the event being organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports. The announcement was made on Sunday by Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, Board of Veteran Cricket in India and Sudhir Kulkarni, Secretary, Board of Veteran Cricket in India during a press conference at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

"We are delighted to announce the new venue for the Indian Veteran Premier League, that is Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. This decision aims to ensure the seamless staging and smooth execution of the league, providing an enhanced experience for both players and fans," said Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL.

An International Cricket stadium with a pavilion having facilities of two dressing rooms for playing teams, Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex is sure to enthral fans with its captivating beauty. The Stadium was also the home ground for the Afghanistan cricket team a few years ago.

"We are excited for the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League. As Secretary of the Board of Veteran Cricket in India, I believe in honouring the veterans of the past while inspiring the stars of the future. Today we are here to celebrate not just the skill, but the enduring spirit that defines our cricketing veterans," Sudhir Kulkarni, Secretary, BVCI said.

The IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Herschelle Gibbs, Rajat Bhatia and many more. The players are excited to be playing in the league in Greater Noida. Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Herschelle Gibbs, Thisara Perera Headline Red Carpet Delhi Squad.

The IVPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team boasts a roster of iconic players from around the globe, enhancing the league's allure and competitiveness. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

