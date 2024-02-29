IVPL 2024: Peter Trego, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Virender Sehwag Shine As Mumbai Champions Beat VVIP Uttar Pradesh by Eight Wickets

Chasing the formidable total of 177, Mumbai Champions faced no big problems as they cruised to victory in 19 overs. Unbeaten knocks of Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) helped Mumbai in registering this win. Sehwag smashed 35 runs in 23 balls as he arrived here in Greater Noida to play in IVPL.

Cricket IANS| Feb 29, 2024 02:14 PM IST
A+
A-
IVPL 2024: Peter Trego, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Virender Sehwag Shine As Mumbai Champions Beat VVIP Uttar Pradesh by Eight Wickets
Virender Sehwag for Mumbai Champions (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ivplt20)

English cricketer Peter Trego starred with his all-round performance to help the Virender Sehwag-led Mumbai Champions beat VVIP Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets in the 11th match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, here on Wednesday. VVIP Uttar Pradesh made a scintillating 176/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Anshul Kapoor was the star of the show for VVIP as the batter played an extraordinary knock of 87 not out off 59 balls. Opener’s innings consisted of seven fours and four maximums. IVPL 2024: Chhattisgarh Warriors Thrash Telangana Tigers by Nine Wickets.

Players like Rohit Srivastava (30 off 22 balls) and Punit Bisht (26 off 12 balls) played their part in propelling VVIP Uttar Pradesh to a strong score. For Mumbai Champions Peter Trego and Afroz Khan scalped two wickets each. While Amit Sanan and Vinay Yadav bagged one each.

Chasing the formidable total of 177, Mumbai Champions faced no big problems as they cruised to victory in 19 overs. Unbeaten knocks of Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) helped Mumbai in registering this win. Sehwag smashed 35 runs in 23 balls as he arrived here in Greater Noida to play in IVPL.

Opting to bat first, VVIP Uttar Pradesh made a horrendous start as they lost their opener Bhanu Seth on the third ball of the match. Misery didn’t stop there for the UP side as they lost three morVIP+Uttar+Pradesh+by+Eight+Wickets&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

IVPL 2024: Peter Trego, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Virender Sehwag Shine As Mumbai Champions Beat VVIP Uttar Pradesh by Eight Wickets

Chasing the formidable total of 177, Mumbai Champions faced no big problems as they cruised to victory in 19 overs. Unbeaten knocks of Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) helped Mumbai in registering this win. Sehwag smashed 35 runs in 23 balls as he arrived here in Greater Noida to play in IVPL.

Cricket IANS| Feb 29, 2024 02:14 PM IST
A+
A-
IVPL 2024: Peter Trego, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Virender Sehwag Shine As Mumbai Champions Beat VVIP Uttar Pradesh by Eight Wickets
Virender Sehwag for Mumbai Champions (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ivplt20)

English cricketer Peter Trego starred with his all-round performance to help the Virender Sehwag-led Mumbai Champions beat VVIP Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets in the 11th match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, here on Wednesday. VVIP Uttar Pradesh made a scintillating 176/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Anshul Kapoor was the star of the show for VVIP as the batter played an extraordinary knock of 87 not out off 59 balls. Opener’s innings consisted of seven fours and four maximums. IVPL 2024: Chhattisgarh Warriors Thrash Telangana Tigers by Nine Wickets.

Players like Rohit Srivastava (30 off 22 balls) and Punit Bisht (26 off 12 balls) played their part in propelling VVIP Uttar Pradesh to a strong score. For Mumbai Champions Peter Trego and Afroz Khan scalped two wickets each. While Amit Sanan and Vinay Yadav bagged one each.

Chasing the formidable total of 177, Mumbai Champions faced no big problems as they cruised to victory in 19 overs. Unbeaten knocks of Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) helped Mumbai in registering this win. Sehwag smashed 35 runs in 23 balls as he arrived here in Greater Noida to play in IVPL.

Opting to bat first, VVIP Uttar Pradesh made a horrendous start as they lost their opener Bhanu Seth on the third ball of the match. Misery didn’t stop there for the UP side as they lost three more wickets inside the powerplay namely Pawan Negi, skipper Suresh Raina, and Parvinder Singh. Their score after 6 overs read 31/4. Mumbai Champions bowlers Peter Trego and Afroz Khan scalped all those four wickets in six overs.

The other opener Anshul Kapoor meanwhile upped the ante in the middle overs and steadied the ship for Uttar Pradesh with a crucial partnership of 77 runs with Rohit Srivastava for the 5th wicket. This partnership was undone in the 15th over by Vinay Yadav.

In the death overs it was Punit Bisht who played a fierce knock (26 off 12 balls), laced with two boundaries and two maximums, to stitch a 48-run partnership with Anshul Kapoor for 6th wicket. The 18th over witnessed the end of a blazing innings by Punit Bisht off the bowling of Amit Sanan. In the last two overs, the pair of Anshul Kapoor and Vinod Wilson smashed Mumbai bowlers for 20 runs to take VVIP to the score of 176.

In pursuit of 177 runs for victory, Mumbai Champions' openers, Phil Mustrad and Sehwag started in a rock-solid fashion. Champions were 45 without loss of any wicket after powerplay. After a solid 63-run opening stand, Phil Mustard was first to depart for Champions as Monu Kumar clean bowled the English opener with a beauty in the 8th over. In the very next over, Virender Sehwag perished in an unlucky scenario as Mumbai captain got run-out.

The two new batters on the crease, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) steadied the ship for Mumbai Champions and stitched a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 112 runs. Jhunjhunwala was a proper menace for Uttar Pradesh bowlers as he romped them for seven fours and 3 maximums. While Trego hit two maximums and fours each. CAG Officer Samiullah Beigh and Omar Alam Playing in IVPL 2024 Hopes To Inspire Cricketing Dreams in Jammu & Kashmir.

The duo made sure Mumbai don’t feel any more jitters in their comprehensive win in IVPL. Following their resounding victory, Mumbai Champions are slated to face Rajasthan Legends on Friday, while VVIP Uttar Pradesh will take on Chhattisgarh Warriors on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Indian Veteran Premier League Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 IVPL IVPL 2024 Mumbai Champions Peter Trego Virender Sehwag VVIP Uttar Pradesh VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions
You might also like
CAG Officer Samiullah Beigh and Omar Alam Playing in IVPL 2024 Hopes To Inspire Cricketing Dreams in Jammu & Kashmir
Cricket

CAG Officer Samiullah Beigh and Omar Alam Playing in IVPL 2024 Hopes To Inspire Cricketing Dreams in Jammu & Kashmir
Comments
You might also like
CAG Officer Samiullah Beigh and Omar Alam Playing in IVPL 2024 Hopes To Inspire Cricketing Dreams in Jammu & Kashmir
Cricket

CAG Officer Samiullah Beigh and Omar Alam Playing in IVPL 2024 Hopes To Inspire Cricketing Dreams in Jammu & Kashmir
IVPL 2024: Telangana Tigers Edge Out Rajasthan Legends by One Run in a Thriller
Cricket

IVPL 2024: Telangana Tigers Edge Out Rajasthan Legends by One Run in a Thriller
Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Moved From Dehradun to Greater Noida, Set To Debut on February 23
Cricket

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Moved From Dehradun to Greater Noida, Set To Debut on February 23
'Disgusting..Choose Your Role Models Carefully' Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Former Cricketers Appearing in Pan Masala Ads
Cricket

'Disgusting..Choose Your Role Models Carefully' Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Former Cricketers Appearing in Pan Masala Ads
Cricket

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Moved From Dehradun to Greater Noida, Set To Debut on February 23
'Disgusting..Choose Your Role Models Carefully' Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Former Cricketers Appearing in Pan Masala Ads
Cricket

'Disgusting..Choose Your Role Models Carefully' Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Former Cricketers Appearing in Pan Masala Ads
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Bitcoin price
50K+ searches
Ranveer Singh
50K+ searches
Bitcoin
20K+ searches
Chelsea

Railways vs Karnataka, Santosh Trophy 2023–24 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Indian Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-511 Lottery Result of 29.02.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

  • IC 814: Netflix Confirms Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza and Other Cast Members of Anubhav Sinha’s Series Based on Kandahar Hijack (Watch Video)

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Australia vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    Bitcoin price
    50K+ searches
    Ranveer Singh
    50K+ searches
    Bitcoin
    20K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma