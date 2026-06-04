India's Likely Playing XI for Afghanistan Test: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AFG Cricket Match in Mullanpur

The cricketing world's attention turns to Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur as India prepares to face Afghanistan in a standalone Test match from June 6 to June 10, 2026. This fixture marks only the second time these two nations will compete in the longest format, and it promises to be a crucial platform for India's younger brigade under captain Shubman Gill. India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule and Time Table in IST.

The match, which is not part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, offers India an opportunity to test its bench strength and begin preparations for future overseas assignments and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Seasoned campaigners Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have been rested to manage their workloads, paving the way for a fresh-look Indian XI.

India's Likely Playing XI for Afghanistan Test

With captain Shubman Gill at the helm, the Indian team is expected to field a dynamic lineup. Yashasvi Jaiswal is poised to open alongside Gill, providing a left-right combination at the top. The middle order is likely to feature the experienced KL Rahul, who also serves as the vice-captain, alongside promising youngsters Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal. How to Buy India vs Afghanistan 2026 Test Match Tickets Online.

Returning wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is a strong contender for the glovework, adding firepower to the lower middle order. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are expected to form the primary attack, especially with the absence of regular spinners. The pace battery will likely be spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, with uncapped pacer Gurnoor Singh Brar potentially making his debut on home soil.

Probable India XI for Afghanistan Test:

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul (Vice-Captain)

Sai Sudharsan

Devdutt Padikkal

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Gurnoor Singh Brar

IND vs AFG Test Match Details and Where to Watch

The one-off Test is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST daily from June 6 to June 10, 2026. Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the live action on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website.

Key Match Information:

Detail Information Match India vs Afghanistan - One-off Test Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh Date June 6-10, 2026 (Friday - Tuesday) Start Time 9:30 AM IST (India Standard Time) Broadcaster (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar app and website

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head

This will be only the second Test match played between India and Afghanistan. Their previous encounter saw India dominate, securing a convincing victory. Afghanistan has played a handful of Test matches, including a win against Zimbabwe in March 2021.

Total Tests Played: 1

India Wins: 1

Afghanistan Wins: 0

Draws: 0

Last Encounter: India won by an innings and 262 runs (Bengaluru, June 2018).

Afghanistan's Challenge

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, will be eager to make a stronger impression than their debut Test against India in 2018, where they suffered an innings and 262-run defeat. Their squad features key players like Rahmat Shah and the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Rashid Khan is rested for this Test. Under new head coach Richard Pybus, Afghanistan will be looking to showcase their growing talent in the longest format.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).