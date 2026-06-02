How to Buy India vs Afghanistan 2026 Test Match Tickets Online

Cricket enthusiasts have a golden opportunity to be part of history as India prepares to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the state-of-the-art Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The much-anticipated red-ball encounter is set to commence on Friday, June 6, 2026, and run until June 10, with play starting daily at 9:30 AM IST. India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule and Time Table in IST.

Fans looking to experience the action live can now secure their seats, as online ticket sales have officially commenced on the 'District' platform. With a range of seating options available, from budget-friendly general stands to premium hospitality, spectators are encouraged to book early as demand is expected to be high for this significant fixture.

How to Buy India vs Afghanistan Test Match Tickets Online

The process for purchasing tickets for the India vs Afghanistan Test is straightforward:

Visit the Platform: Head to the official 'District' app or website.

Search for the Match: Look for "India vs Afghanistan one-off Test."

Select Tickets: A pop-up will appear; click on it, then select "book tickets" to choose your preferred stands and categories.

Complete Purchase: Follow the prompts to complete your transaction.

All tickets purchased will be valid for the entire five days of the match, offering comprehensive access to the Test.

IND vs AFG Test Match Ticket Categories and Prices

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium offers a diverse range of seating to suit all preferences and budgets:

Category Price (INR) Features General Stand (South Upper Tier) ₹250 Economy seating South Pavilion A ₹2000 Comfortable viewing experience Harbhajan Singh Pavilion B ₹2500 Comfortable viewing experience Corporate Box Seats Starting ₹4000 Air-conditioned facilities AC Lounge (Level 1) ₹10,000 Air-conditioned seating, complimentary food, premium hospitality

Teams and Tournament Context

This one-off Test marks only the second time India and Afghanistan have faced each other in the longest format of the game. Their previous encounter was in June 2018 in Bengaluru, where India emerged victorious by an innings and 262 runs. While not part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, this match is crucial for India as they prepare for upcoming overseas assignments.

India, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking for a strong performance as they prepare for upcoming overseas assignments. The squad features a blend of experienced players like KL Rahul (vice-captain) and Rishabh Pant, alongside promising young talents such as Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal. Notably, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested to manage his workload.

Afghanistan, under the captaincy of Hashmatullah Shahidi, will aim for a much-improved performance. Their last Test outing saw them lose to Zimbabwe by an innings and 73 runs. Key players for Afghanistan include Rahmat Shah in batting and wrist-spinner Qais Ahmad. Star spinner Rashid Khan has been rested for this Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).