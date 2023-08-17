India are currently preparing for two big ODI assignments coming their way in the next two months, the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Although, the senior team is touring Ireland for a three-match T20I series, it is mostly a new look side eyeing preparation for the Asian Games 2023. The rest of the pack are doing their final bit of preparation as they set foot a into a chain of big ODI encounters till the end of the World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid has also been rested from the Ireland tour as he does his planning and strategical preparation. A lot of planning for his dependent on the fitness status of three players. KL Rahul, who injured himself during the IPL and currently attaining the final bits of fitness at the NCA. Shreyas Iyer, who is accompanying Rahul at the NCA, recovering from a back surgery and Jasprit Bumrah, who is finally back in action, leading the Indian T20i squad in Ireland. A final status of these three cricketers who provide Dravid an important piece of a puzzle he is currently struggling to solve. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Tickets Up for Sale! Sri Lanka Leg Tickets of Continental Tournament Available for Purchase Online.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 set to commence on August 30 at Multan, some reports have suggested that Sanju Samson, who was considered a cricketer who can fill in the absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, might not feature in the final 15-member squad set to be announced soon. According to the sources of Times of India, Sanju has been pushed behind in the queue after the impressive performance of Ishan Kishan in the Carribean and the high probability of KL Rahul making it to the squad of the Asia Cup.

The source told TOI, "Right now, the selectors are likely to only pick the Asia Cup team. The World Cup squad will mostly be picked later". He added, "Rahul is by and large fit, and is keeping wickets too, while Shreyas Iyer (operated for a back injury) is still not 100%. Both have taken part in match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and will play a practice match soon. The fitness of the players who are back from the West Indies, will also be assessed by the team and NCA's physios. Hence the delay in naming the squad".

The Indian Cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be announced on August 20. Another name who has emerged as a favourite to feature in the squad is fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback from injury. As per the source, the selectors are waiting to see him in action against Ireland and then make a final decision.

