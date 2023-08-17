Good news for cricket fans, especially those who are keen on attending India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match from the stadium. Tickets for the marquee clash, which is set to take place at the Pallekele International Stadium on September 2, in Colombo, are up for sale. Not just this match but tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the tournament is live and fans can purchase them online. The tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup 2023 can be purchased from the pcb.bookme.pk website. The Asia Cup 2023 tournament starts on August 30. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Promo Released! Watch Star Sports' Promotional Video for Continental Cricket Tournament Which Starts from August 30.

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Leg Tickets Available for Purchase

Countdown begins!⏰ The first batch of tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of #AsiaCup2023 will go live in one hour! ⏳💫 pic.twitter.com/wL8LxQ13Yp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2023

