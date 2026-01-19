Scotland U19 bowler Ethan Ramsay provided one of the most resilient moments of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 during his side's challenging encounter against Pakistan U19. Despite a heavy fall where he appeared to roll his ankle twice in a single delivery stride, the young seamer refused to be sidelined, returning to the attack to lead the Scottish defence. Brain Fade Moment! Pakistan U19 Batter Makes Way for Throw, Ends Up Getting Run-Out During PAK vs ENG ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (Watch Video).

The incident occurred as Scotland fought to contain a powerful Pakistan top order, momentarily halting play as medical staff rushed to the middle to attend to the stricken bowler. The dramatic moment unfolded as Ramsay approached the crease at high intensity. His front foot appeared to give way upon landing, causing his ankle to buckle outwards. In a secondary attempt to stabilise his momentum, the same ankle rolled again, leaving the 18-year-old on the turf in visible distress.

Ethan Ramsay Injury Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Initial signs suggested the injury might end his participation in the match, and potentially the tournament. However, after receiving on-field treatment and having the joint heavily strapped by the Scotland physiotherapist, Ramsay opted to continue his spell and finished with figures of 0/28 in seven over. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026.

Pakistan eventually secured a victory, successfully chasing down Scotland's modest total of 187 with six wickets in hand. While Scotland struggled to build a defendable score against a clinical Pakistani bowling attack, the grit shown by Ramsay in the second innings remained the standout narrative of the day for the Scottish camp.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).