Comical run-outs and Pakistan go hand-in-hand across age-group cricket. A lapse in concentration from Pakistan’s Ali Raza resulted in one of the most unusual dismissals during the PAK vs ENG ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 match on Friday. Raza suffered a 'brain fade' moment as the number 11 batter tried to evade the throw at the striker's end, only for the wicket-keeper to run the player out. Raza, attempting to avoid a fielder’s throw, wandered out of the crease to allow the ball to pass, only for England wicketkeeper and captain Thomas Rew to whip off the bails with Pakistan batter stranded. ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: India Cruise Past USA to Start U19 WC Campaign on Winning Note.

Funny Run-Out Goes Viral

Quality run out to end the game between England and Pakistan in the U19 World Cup. Number 11 decides to get out the way of the throw coming in by just standing out of his crease… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/81CA9tCS8E — TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) January 16, 2026

